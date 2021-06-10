We rewind back to Day 4 at WWDC21 with Serenity Caldwell, recalling the highlights of the day and peeking at what's next tomorrow.

Apple has dropped its day four recap video of WWDC21 . The video, hosted by iMore alum Serenity Caldwell, goes over some of the notable topics covered today at WWDC and also provides a preview of what is to come tomorrow which is the last day of WWDC21.

In the recap video, Caldwell touches on the Vision framework which helps developers extract data from real-world documents. She also talks about how to design for spatial interaction, touches base with meditation guru/skeptic Dan Harris, and covers how to measure ads online while protecting user privacy.

The recap video also previews the last day of Dub Dub, which will cover topics like "Optimize for 5G Networks," "Automatic Switch to 5G + Smart Data Mode," and "Practice Audio Haptic Design."

The video also congratulated the winners of this years' Apple Design Awards which were also announced earlier today.

"This year's Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we've come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories."

You can check out all of the apps that won an Apple Design Award through our coverage earlier today.