Apple has joined the FIDO Alliance, with MacGeneration spotting that the companies logo had been added to a list of board-level members.

The FIDO Alliance hopes to be the answer to "the world's password problem," by making it easier to implement methods that can help prevent data breaches. That includes anything from second-factor multi-factor authentication to pure passwordless methods of accessing accounts and data. Those might include fingerprint and facial recognition, just like Touch ID and Face ID, or new mechanisms like physical security keys.