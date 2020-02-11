iPhone X passcode screenSource: iMore

  • Apple has joined the FIDO Alliance.
  • The FIDO Alliance hopes to solve "the world's password problem".
  • Apple joins companies like Amazon, Samsung, and Microsoft.

Apple has joined the FIDO Alliance, with MacGeneration spotting that the companies logo had been added to a list of board-level members.

The FIDO Alliance hopes to be the answer to "the world's password problem," by making it easier to implement methods that can help prevent data breaches. That includes anything from second-factor multi-factor authentication to pure passwordless methods of accessing accounts and data. Those might include fingerprint and facial recognition, just like Touch ID and Face ID, or new mechanisms like physical security keys.

Apple recently added support for FIDO2-compliant security keys, like the YubiKey, to Safari via the iOS 13.3 update and it has long tried to make it easier for users to access their devices without needing to remember complex passwords. That aim even goes all the way back to the Mac OS 9 days and the infamous Voiceprint Password mess.

FIDO has been around since 2013 and continues to grow as more and more companies come on board.