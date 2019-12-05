Apple has purchased its first-ever batch of Carbon-free Aluminum, on the back of a joint venture between two of the world's largest aluminum suppliers.

As reported by Reuters, the Carbon-free Aluminum is made by Elysis. A joint venture of Alcoa Corp and Rio Tinto backed by $144 million in funding. Apple is also on board, along with the governments of Canada and Quebec.

Apple announced the venture in May of last year, after learning that Alcoa had designed a new manufacturing process for aluminum that uses a conductive material instead of carbon, and produces oxygen instead of carbon dioxide. The environmental impact of such a move could be absolutely massive, not only for Apple and its extensive use of Aluminum but also for global manufacturing as a whole.

As Reuters reports, the aluminum will be shipped this month from a research facility in Pittsburgh, and used in Apple products, although we don't know which.

An Apple statement said: