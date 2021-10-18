What you need to know
- Apple has announced M1 Pro, its new chip for the MacBook Pro.
- It also unveiled the M1 Max, an even faster chip.
- The company announced the new chip at its "Unleashed" event.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple unveiled its new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors for the new MacBook Pro.
M1 Pro
The new chip, as Apple explains, scales up the capability of the M1 processor which Apple revealed last year. It has double the width for its memory interface, 200 GB/s memory bandwidth, and three times the performance of the M1 chip.
It's custom package supports up to 32GB of memory, double that of the M1 chip. It is based on a 5nm architecture as well with 22.7 billion transitors, more than double that of the M1. It features a 10-core CPU which is made up of eight performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, making it 70% faster than the M1.
The new chip also features a 16-core GPU which is two times faster than the M1. With it, you'll be able to edit multiple instances of both 4K and 8K video.
M1 Max
Apple also announced the M1 Max processor at the event, an even faster chip than the M1 Pro.
The M1 Max chip doubles the memory interface of the M1 Pro. The new chip smashes performance, reaching two times the performance of the M1 Pro and six times the performance of the M1. It features 64GB of RAM and 57 billion transitors.
It's also the company's biggest chip ever, featuring a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU which is four times faster than the M1. Video encoding is two times as fast and it features two ProRes accelerators.
Apple says that the M1 Max can run at peak performance but use 70% less power than its older chips. The company says that the chip is seven times faster than a PC laptop at peak performance.
Updates to macOS
With its new chips, Apple is rolling out some updates to macOS to support some new features enabled by the new chips.
The company says that the new chips support up to four external monitors and three times faster machine learning when compared to the i9 MacBook Pro.
Logic Pro is now also getting spatial audio on the MacBook for the first time. Apple also says that ProRes performance in Final Cut is ten times faster.
