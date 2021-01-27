Apple has made Safari Technology Preview 119 available for download.

Apple today made Safari Technology Preview 119 available for download. You can get your hands on the new update right now by heading over to the Apple Developer website. The update is available for both macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina. Anyone who has already found themselves on the Technology Preview train can update via the Software Update mechanism in the System Preferences app, too.

This particular update has a lengthy list of changes in its release notes, with bug fixes very much the order of the day this time around. Those bug fixes cover all corners of Safari including CSS, JavaScript, web animations, and more.

Get a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS with Safari Technology Preview and experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

Apple's Safari Technology Previews are designed to give web developers the chance to test their own websites and extensions out before Safari is updated for everyone. It also allows Apple to gather feedback on its own app as well, similar to how a beta program might work.