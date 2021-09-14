Apple has just announced the new iPhone 13 at its California streaming event, replacing the iPhone 12 as the best iPhone on offer.

The new iPhone features a redesigned camera configuration on the back and comes in five new colors, pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and Product (RED).

It also has a smaller notch (20% smaller to be exact), and features recycled materials across the board.

Inside there's a new bigger battery and a new A15 chip. The screen is a new Super Retina XDR display that's 28% brighter, peaking at 1200 nits for HDR, it also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The new iPhone comes in two sizes, the 5.4-inch mini and the 5.1-inch regular one just like last year.

The new A15 chip is built on 5nm architecture, with 15B transistors. It's a six-core CPU with two high-performance cores, Apple says its the fastest CPU in any smartphone, and is 50% faster than the leading competition.

4GPUs provide 30% more power than the leading competition, and there's a 16 core neural engine that can perform 15.8 trillion operations per second.

The new A15 Bionic chip also powers the cameras, which features an all-new wide camera, letting in 47% more light thanks to a 1.7-micron pixel sensor with 1.6 aperture. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini also get the sensor-shift optical image stabilization system from the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Ultra Wide camera is also a 12MP camera.

On the video side, there's a new cinematic mode, bringing rack focus to iPhone shooting. Apple worked with cinematographers to bring an unreal new focus system to shooting video on iPhone that really needs to be seen to be believed.

iPhone 13 also features new custom designed antennas and radio components, letting users access more 5G bands worldwide, bringing support for 5G to 200 carriers in 60 countries by the end of the year.

All of these extra features thankfully don't come at any cost to battery life. The iPhone 13 actually has better battery life than the iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini users will get 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 mini users, whilst iPhone 13 users will get an extra 2.5 hours!

iPhone 13 is also getting a ton of new cases for MacSafe, and a new MagSafe leather wallet with FindMy support in case you lose it!

iPhone 13 starts at $699 for the mini, and $799 for the regular device, and that's for more storage thanks to 128GB base storage, is also comes in 256GB and a bigger 512GB capacity.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini will be available to pre-order Friday, and will be available from September 24.