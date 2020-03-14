Patent troll VirnetX has announced that it has received payment of over $450 million from Apple over patent infringements.

In a press release it said:

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX™ Holding Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, announced today that it has received payment of $454,033,859.87, representing the previously announced judgment with interest in the VirnetX Inc. v. Apple case, 6:10-cv-00417 ("Apple I").

Apple's patent spat with the company dates back nearly 9 years. The whole case is a quagmire of different trials and appeals as well as a Supreme court ruling. In a previous statement the company had said:

"It has taken us 10 long years, 4 successful jury trials, 2 successful Appellate Court rulings and a favorable Supreme Court decision to get here. We believe in the fairness of the American justice system and have respectfully played by its rules no matter how arduous. We trust Apple will honor the decisions rendered by our courts and their esteemed judges and honor an agreement to abide by the court's decision."

VirnetX is a company that does not make products or services, rather sourcing its income entirely through patent licensing. It has previously squeezed rulings from other major companies, such as a $200 million ruling against Microsoft. Many in the industry have called for changes to the system, citing the abuse and the stifling of innovation in a system designed to protect intellectual property and reward innovators.

It was announced in February that a decision had been made not to hear Apple's appeal, leading us to this point. Apple for one thing, probably won't even notice $454 million leaving the account.