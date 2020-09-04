What you need to know
- Apple has shared a video on YouTube all about Apple Arcade game The Last Campfire.
- The video includes gameplay with a voiceover explaining what's going on.
- This is a first for Apple Arcade.
Apple today shared a rare Apple Arcade promo to its YouTube channel, this time focusing on A First Look.
Not only is this a video about the game, but it also sees Apple Arcade's "Stephanie" play through parts of the game and explain what's going on as she does. It's a new format for Apple Arcade promotional videos and feels very personal in a way that immediately reminded me of the daily recap videos we saw during WWDC in June.
Check it out.
The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game. The result is something in which the player becomes lost within a storybook world, traveling through beautiful environments, meeting strange and unusual characters in a heartfelt story.
You can download The Last Campfire from the App Store right now. So long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, of course!
