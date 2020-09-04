Apple today shared a rare Apple Arcade promo to its YouTube channel, this time focusing on A First Look.

Not only is this a video about the game, but it also sees Apple Arcade's "Stephanie" play through parts of the game and explain what's going on as she does. It's a new format for Apple Arcade promotional videos and feels very personal in a way that immediately reminded me of the daily recap videos we saw during WWDC in June.

Check it out.