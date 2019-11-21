What you need to know
- Apple has announced it has redesigned its Everyone Can Code curriculum.
- It will bring more resources to teachers and students.
- It features new puzzles and a companion teacher guide.
Apple has announced a redesign of its Everyone Can Code curriculum, which it says now contains even more resources for students and teachers, as well as updated materials.
In a press release Apple said:
Apple today unveiled a completely redesigned Everyone Can Code curriculum to help introduce more elementary and middle school students to the world of coding. Now available, the new curriculum includes even more resources for teachers, a brand new guide for students and updated Swift Coding Club materials. Today millions of students in more than 5,000 schools worldwide already use Everyone Can Code curriculum to bring their ideas to life and develop important skills including creativity, collaboration and problem solving.
Apple also officially confirmed reports that it would be holding thousands of Coding sessions as part of its Today At Apple initiative December 1-15.
The new Everyone Can Code Curriculum features new puzzles that serve as a guide to Swift Playgrounds. There's also a companion teacher guide to support teachers. Apple has also added more inclusivity features including optimization for VoiceOver and closed-captioned videos, audio descriptions and videos in American Sign Language, a tremendous improvement.
Apple says the curriculum is designed to help students express what they learn about coding through drawing, music, video, and photos to help "unleash kids' creativity throughout their school day."
As mentioned, Apple will also hold a series of Today at Apple sessions in the first half of December, including a Coding Lab for Kids that features the characters of Helpsters, Apple TV+'s original kids show from the makers of Sesame Street.
