What you need to know
- Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 141.
- The latest version of the experimental browser features a number of bug fixes and performance improvements.
- The update is only for users running macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.
Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 141. The latest update includes the expected rounds of performance improvements and bug fixes for users who enjoy running the latest innovations that Apple's built-in browser for the Mac has to offer.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently has macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone at some point in the future.
The new update for the preview is available to users running macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 141 that it has released a number of updates for:
- Web Inspector
- CSS
- Forms
- Javascript
- Experimental Model Element
- Payment Request
- Web Animations
- Web API
- WebAuthn
- Content Security Policy
Apple has noted that Tab Groups, which were added to Safari when macOS Monterey launched last year, do not sync with this version of Safari Technology Preview.
If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 139 on the Apple Developer website.
