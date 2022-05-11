Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 145.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 145. The latest update includes the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes for users who enjoy running the latest innovations that Apple's built-in browser for the Mac has to offer.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 145 will make it to the general public.

The new update for the preview is available to users running macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 145 that it has released a number of updates for:

Web Inspector

:has() pseudo-class

Container Queries and Containment

CSS Grid

CSS

Dialog Element

JavaScript

Media

WebAuthn

Web API

Content Security Policy

Security

Service Workers

WebRTC

Thankfully, it appears that Tab Groups will sync in this release as opposed to previous releases that specifically stated that Tab Groups sync would not work.

If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 145 on the Apple Developer website.