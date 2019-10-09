Apple has reportedly removed the Quartz news app from the Chinese App Store at the request of the Chinese government, according to Quartz. Reported by 9to5Mac, not only has the app been removed, but the Quartz website has also been completely banned in mainland China.

This comes after earlier news after Apple had received intense backlash from Chinese state media after it had allowed the HKmap.live, a maps app popular with Hong Kong protestors, back on the Chinese App Store. According to John Keefe, Investigations Editor at Quartz, their app did not fare as well.