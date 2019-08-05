Apple has a certain knack for artistic flair. You can see it in its products and in the way it markets these products. Most of its video ads take you on a visual journey that is both engaging and enticing. That's because Apple puts great care in the content and in the music, which is surprisingly easy to find.

In case you didn't know—I didn't until someone posted it on Reddit—Apple has a special Apple Music playlist called "Heard in Apple Ads" that keeps all that the catchy music it has incorporated into its ads. These songs often times leaves us pulling out Shazam or asking a voice assistant to name the song. Well, Apple has made the process a whole lot easier.

Anybody can find and access this music, as long as you have an Apple Music subscription, otherwise you only get short previews of the songs.

It seems it puts every major song from the songs in the ads. The latest round of ads focus on Face ID and require some affirmation, so Apple went with Latroit's "Nice," which is first on the playlist. Before that, it wanted to take viewers on a surreal experience with an AirPods video, so it went with Tessellated's "I Learnt Some Jazz Today."

The list goes on and on. It's awfully nice of Apple to compile this list for users to find the catchy music really easily.

