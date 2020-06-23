What you need to know
- Apple has released a firmware update for the AirPods Pro.
- AirPods Pro running on version 2D15 has been updated to version 2D27.
- It is unclear what benefits the update brings to users.
Apple has released a firmware update for its AirPods Pro wireless headphones. AirPods Pro owners who were previously on firmware version 2D15 will begin to see their devices upgraded to version 2D27.
Reported by MacRumors, it is not clear what the update is exactly for, as Apple does not provide release notes for firmware updates. However, it will most likely address some bug fixes and overall performance improvements for the headphones. Some AirPods Pro owners have recently complained over issues with a "crackling" or "popping" sound with their headphones, so it will be interesting to see if the update addresses any of those problems.
Apple announced a major software update to the AirPods Pro during its WWDC keynote. The company is adding Spatial Audio to the headphones which will create a virtual surround sound experience when watching television shows and movies that support 5.1 surround sound, 7.1 surround sound, and Dolby Atmos.
There is no way to manually update the firmware version of your AirPods Pro, but the update usually occurs when they are in the case, charging, and near your iPhone, which means most will update overnight.
You can check to see if you are running the latest firmware version of AirPods Pro in the Settings app by navigating to General > About > AirPods.
