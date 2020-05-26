Apple has told its third-party repair partners that it will assist them with payments to cover extra expenses incurred due to COVID-19.

As reported by MacRumors:

In an internal memo last week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that it will assist its third-party repair partners around the world with COVID-19-related expenses, such as cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. All eligible Apple Authorized Service Providers will receive a subsidy from Apple by way of increased payouts for each completed repair. The subsidy is retroactive and the length it is offered will depend on stay-at-home guidelines in each country. Service providers are encouraged to contact their Apple representatives for more details.

As noted, Authorized Service Providers will get an extra subsidy added to the payout for each completed repair. The money is to help repair outlets cover the cost of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. The subsidy is retroactive, so it will be backdated presumably to the start of the pandemic. How long repair partners receive the subsidy is based on guidelines in their respective countries.

Apple has started to reopen stores around the world as lockdown measures slowly lift, and Apple is now able to offer in-store repairs at its Genius bar again. As an extra measure of caution, all products are being cleaned when they are submitted for repair at the Genius Bar, and when they are returned to customers.