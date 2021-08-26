Apple has announced that it is investing in two firms as part of its ongoing Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. Biotech firm SweetBio and VC outfit VamosVentures are the latest to benefit from funding coming out of Apple.

Apple continues to invest in Black- and Latinx-owned businesses as part of the growing Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with SweetBio and VamosVentures just the latest to be on the receiving end of Apple's fund.

As part of Apple's recently launched Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), the company has invested a collective $50 million into a number of firms that focus on Black- and Latinx-owned businesses, including VamosVentures.

In terms of the biotech company, Apple says SweetBio was founded by a company that originated from Puerto Rico and specializes on the power of honey.

SweetBio was founded by sister and brother team Kayla Rodriguez Graff and Isaac Rodriguez, whose family is from Puerto Rico. Their goal is advanced wound care for all, and to achieve this, they've harnessed the power of a surprising source: honey. Specifically, Manuka honey, which is derived from bees pollinating the Manuka tree and has been shown to have antibacterial and healing properties, according to some studies.

VamosVenures also happens to be a VC outfit that has helped fund SweetBio in the past, too.