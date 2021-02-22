The health benefits of Apple Watch Series 6 are at the heart of a new round of YouTube ads, with sleep, ECG, and workouts front and center.

Apple always touts the health benefits of Apple Watch as one of the main reasons to pick one up, and rightly so. This latest collection of ads is designed to drive home just what the wearable is capable of and why you might want to strap one to your wrist whether you're a workout fanatic or not.