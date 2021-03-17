What you need to know
- Apple has highlighted the work of the iOS app 'Caria'.
- It's an app that uses AI to help users understand menopausal changes and manage symptoms.
- The app is also helping to bust myths around menopause.
A new feature from Apple highlights the work of Caria, an app designed to help users understand menopausal changes and symptoms through tools like an AI assistant on devices like the iPhone 12.
From Apple
In the field of women's health, medical advancement has focused on birth control and fertility treatments, even though women spend several years and an average of $20,000 in trial-and-error treatments, doctor's visits, and products trying to get the right diagnosis and treatment for menopause. Co-founders Arfa Rehman and Scott Gorman saw the need for guidance and support during menopause, and together they launched Caria (formerly called Clio) — a personalized guide to help users understand menopausal changes and manage their symptoms.
Rehman said that there is a "lack of education" about menopause and its treatments in the medical community and that many medical professionals "don't have the training to diagnose and treat menopausal symptoms, often leaving women with insufficient options and support."
Caria uses an AI-powered assistant that women can chat to in order to understand their symptoms and where they might be in their menopause journey:
To combat this, Caria implements an AI-powered assistant that women can chat with in order to uncover the meaning of their symptoms and where they might be in their menopause journey. This will ultimately expand Caria's intelligence to curate personalized health insights and recommendations about nutrition, wellness, and fitness so that women are empowered to navigate menopause with solutions tailored to their unique profiles and preferences.
Rehman and Gorman met at an Apple Entrepreneur Camp in 2019, and believe the program was key to the app's development. Rehman said that menopausal symptoms could "disrupt women's lives" at the peak of their careers and earning power and that there was "enormous value" in catering to women in menopause "with innovative solutions that meet their needs." You can read the full press release here
