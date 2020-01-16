Apple has hired drone and aviation law specialist Lisa Ellman as a Washington lobbyist, according to reports.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant retained Lisa Ellman, a partner at Hogan Lovells, to conduct the lobbying. Ellman leads the law firm's Unmanned Aircraft Systems practice. She also co-founded the Commercial Drone Alliance and is working to expand the commercial drone industry, according to her biography online.

Apple Inc. has engaged a specialist in drone and aviation law as a Washington lobbyist, suggesting the company is pushing further into the growing field.

Ellman has reportedly been working with Apple since December, however, the filing was only made public this week. It further notes that Ellman also worked in the Obama administration and the Justice Department early on in her career.

According to the report, Apple lobbied the government on similar issues in both 2017 and 2018, specifically on the topics of "unmanned aerial vehicles" and "autonomous vehicles and unmanned aviation" respectively.

There doesn't seem to be any clear indication as to what specifically Ellman has been brought on board for: