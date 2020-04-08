What you need to know
- Apple has committed to hiring 1,000 summer interns.
- This despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- There will be online and offline components.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus situation Apple intends to bring more than1,000 interns into the company this summer, according to an Axios report.
The report notes that Apple intends to offer a mix of online and offline internships, with all of those who join the company getting the same level of care as full-time employees.
Apple, which told Axios it plans to hire more than 1,000 people for a mix of online and in-person internships and pledged in a statement to "extend to our interns the same precautions and care that we're extending to all our other personnel as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response."
Apple isn't the only one set to bring interns on-site, either. Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and more all said that they would be bringing people to their campuses if it's safe to do so. Quite when it will be safe to do so if anyone's guess, unfortunately.
You can get much more information on the plans of technology's biggest companies this summer in the full Axios article. It's definitely worth a read.
We review the subtly blingy LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch
Bring a little bit of sparkle to your wrist, but not too much, with this colorful genuine leather Apple Watch band.
Apple is shipping single replacement AirPods with an unreleased firmware
If Apple ships you a single AirPod, things could get messy. Beware firmware version 2D3!
It's not just you, Snapchat is down right now
There are global reports of a Snapchat outage.
Keep your Garmin Vivosport scratch-free with a screen protector
We're big fans of the Garmin vivosport smartwatch. It's a great fitness tracker with a slimline design and that lovely always-on color Garmin Chroma Display. If you want to add an extra layer of protection to that display, consider investing in a screen protector — we've found the best options available now.