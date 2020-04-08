Despite the ongoing coronavirus situation Apple intends to bring more than1,000 interns into the company this summer, according to an Axios report.

The report notes that Apple intends to offer a mix of online and offline internships, with all of those who join the company getting the same level of care as full-time employees.

Apple, which told Axios it plans to hire more than 1,000 people for a mix of online and in-person internships and pledged in a statement to "extend to our interns the same precautions and care that we're extending to all our other personnel as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response."

Apple isn't the only one set to bring interns on-site, either. Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and more all said that they would be bringing people to their campuses if it's safe to do so. Quite when it will be safe to do so if anyone's guess, unfortunately.

You can get much more information on the plans of technology's biggest companies this summer in the full Axios article. It's definitely worth a read.