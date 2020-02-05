What you need to know
- Apple is hiring college students to work from home as advisors.
- The new listing is based out in Ireland, but as mentioned, these are remote positions.
- The role is a minimum of 20 hours a week during the semester and full-time over the summer.
Apple is hiring college students to work as remote advisors over on its jobs website.
A listing on its website says:
We expect everything from an Advisor that our customers do and we want Apple to be a reflection of the world around us.
You're a problem-solver and easily connect with customers. You exceed their expectations with your guidance, knowledge and real passion for technology. You're enamored by the way things operate and have the ability to figure out how technology works when things go wrong. You have excellent verbal and written communication skills, as well as the ability to effectively prioritize and manage your time.
You can multitask across systems and applications while analyzing, isolating and resolving a variety of complex technical issues. You effortlessly engage, explaining step by step solutions with patience and an approach tailored to each individual customer. You're not only here to help fix technical issues, but also provide an incredible customer experience. Because you'll work independently from home, you'll need the discipline and ability to work remotely from coworkers and management. Does this sound like you? If so, you could be the next Apple At Home College Advisor.
This is a work from home position.
To qualify, you must be enrolled in a university and must complete training. You'll also have to complete background and pre-employment checks. You need a quiet workspace, an ergonomic chair, and a desk, as well as internet speeds of 5Mb down and 1Mb up. Work availability is full-time over the summer and college breaks, and 20 hours per week minimum during the college semester. Key qualifications are as follows:
- Real passion for customer service and ownership of the customer experience including comprehensive issue resolution
- Able to effectively tailor communication and style to differing audiences
- Able to self manage and work independently in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment
- Thrives on a team where expertise is shared and feedback is encouraged
- Effective time management including ability to multi-task, organize and prioritize
- Able to research and grasp technical information across multiple tools while talking with customers
- iOS, Smartphone, Tablet, PC or Mac experience
- Aptitude for acquiring skills in technical troubleshooting and an eagerness to learn and take on new challenges
The job description states:
As an Apple At Home Advisor, you'll be supporting many of our popular products, from iPhones to iPads and iPods. As our customers' first point of contact, you'll be the friendly voice of Apple, providing world class customer service, troubleshooting and technical support. We'll rely on you to listen to our customers and use your technical knowledge, creativity and passion to meet their needs — and remind them that behind our great products are amazing people. Because we believe our individual backgrounds, perspectives and passions help us create the ideas that move all of us forward. We'll train you to be the best.
Sound like your cup of tea? Head over to Apple's website and submit your CV now!
