What you need to know
- A new Apple History Calendar is now taking backers on Kickstarter.
- Stephen Hackett has created the project to celebrate the history of Apple.
- It features original photography and monthly highlights of Apple history.
A new Apple History Calendar on Kickstarter is taking backers and looks like a must-buy for any devoted Apple fan.
Stephen Hackett announced that the project is live today, and has received 175 backers and more than its pledge goal on its first day. The calendar features original photography from Hackett and dates highlighting Apple's announcements over the years. From the listing:
I love tech history — it shows us so much about how the tools we love have evolved over the years.
I have been into Apple and its history for years — even longer than I've been a podcaster or a blogger. I've got a collection of almost 200 Macs, and that's not counting the iPods, iPhones, iPads, Newtons and other products the company has launched over the years.
From the early days before the Macintosh to the current era of iPhones and beyond, Apple's software story is one of care and craft ... and the occasional weird idea.
Purchasers will also get digital copies of the photographs used in the calendar and access to the dates for entering in their own digital calendars too, a cool addition. Hackett says the calendars, which measure 20 inches by 13 inches, will begin shipping in the fall.
Hackett did a similar calendar last year for 2022, featuring hardware highlights such as the launch of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and Macs of days gone by. If that one is anything to go by then this latest version is sure to be another hit.
