A former Apple employee who worked at its famous 5th Avenue retail store is suing the company over claims that she and thousands of other Apple store workers in the state should have been paid on a weekly basis because their job involves manual labor.

In a suit filed Monday, attorneys for Raven Ramos of Westchester County filed for a class action lawsuit against Apple citing a New York law that "requires companies to pay their manual workers on a weekly basis unless they receive an express authorization to pay on a semi-monthly basis from the New York State Department of Labor Commissioner."

The suit says that Apple has received no such authorization and has violated and continues to violate the law by paying its "manual workers" on a fortnightly rather than a weekly basis.

The suit says that Ramos was employed by Apple at its world-famous 5th Avenue store from October 2010 to January 2018, stating that during that time "at least 25%" of the plaintiff's job included manual labor. Listed tasks include "working the sales floor, unboxing products, emptying cash registers, and assisting customers." The suit goes on to claim that the plaintiff has been injured by Apple's failure to them on a weekly basis because "she was temporarily deprived of money owed to her."

The suit seeks to represent a class of all Apple store employees who worked as manual laborers over the last six years, estimated to number "in the thousands." The suit further seeks a jury trial and says the claims of damages "are well in excess of $5M." Damages are sought on behalf of Ramos and the entire class.