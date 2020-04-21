At Apple, we believe that technology is most powerful when it empowers everyone. Join us for an online event to learn how you can take advantage of the award-winning accessibility features that come standard on Apple devices. You'll be able to ask questions during and after the sessions, and sign up for individual consultations.

Apple has sent out an invitation to some developers, inviting them to partake in an Accessibility live-stream session on April 23.

As noted, this will be a live-streamed event that developers with an invitation can register for. Earlier this year, Apple announced WWDC in an all-new all-online format. From that report:

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Now in its 31st year, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.

Apple was forced to move its developer conference online because of the coronavirus pandemic and has committed to pay $1 million to San Jose organizations to offset the loss of revenue. Whilst Apple hasn't revealed any further details regarding WWDC and how it plans to distribute content, it has promised "a full program with an online keynote and sessions." It's quite possible that Apple is using this developer live stream as a chance to trial the format, iron out any wrinkles and make sure it's effective.