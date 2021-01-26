Apple holding special event for developers on building app widgets

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is inviting developers to a special online event called "Building Great Widget Experiences" that will occur on February 1, 2021, and is focused on building app widgets. The company is inviting developers of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps to join its own engineers and designers at the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be conducted entirely online, which gives developers from all over the world the chance to attend the conference.

The company appears to be encouraging developers to create widgets for their apps, a feature that was revamped in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur.

Useful and delightful, widgets let you elevate key content from your app and display it where users can see it at a glance on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They can also help users personalize their Home screens in unique ways. Join us for an in-depth look at building great widget experiences.

As noted by 9to5Mac, it is unclear if the event is currently only open to those developers who have received an invite by email.

According to the email, invited developers will be able to ask questions to Apple employees during the event, similar to what the company does during the WWDC.

Developers are also getting invites for other events like "Bring Your iPad Apps to the Mac" and "Building Great App Clip Experiences."