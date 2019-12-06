Apple has begun to send out invitations to nearby residents of its corporate "Apple Park" headquarters, inviting them to a "Neighborhood Open House" and Toys for Tots drive. Reported by Eddie Kuo on Twitter , the invitation asks invitees to "join us for a Neighborhood Open House at Apple Park".

The purpose of the event seems to be twofold. Not only does it seem to be a celebration of the support the company has received from the community over its new campus, but they are also supporting Toys for Tots this holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy along that the company will deliver to the organization for them.

The full text of the invite is below: