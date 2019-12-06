What you need to know
- Apple is hosting a "Neighborhood Open House" and Toys for Tots drive.
- The open house appears to be invite-only for local residents around its campus.
- The event is being held on December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Apple has begun to send out invitations to nearby residents of its corporate "Apple Park" headquarters, inviting them to a "Neighborhood Open House" and Toys for Tots drive. Reported by Eddie Kuo on Twitter, the invitation asks invitees to "join us for a Neighborhood Open House at Apple Park".
@markgurman @9to5mac know anything about this event? pic.twitter.com/tlLTBDAkww— Eddie Kuo (@EddiOS42) December 6, 2019
The purpose of the event seems to be twofold. Not only does it seem to be a celebration of the support the company has received from the community over its new campus, but they are also supporting Toys for Tots this holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy along that the company will deliver to the organization for them.
The full text of the invite is below:
Join us for a Neighborhood Open House at Apple Park.
Thank you for your support of our new campus. We look forward to seeing you there!
December 14, 2019 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is required to attend. Please RSVP no later than December 11.
Apple is supporting Toys for Tots this holiday season. If you'd like to donate a toy for a child in need, please bring it to the Open House and we'll deliver it for you.
The event is being held on December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It does also not appear to be an "open" house. The message that Kuo received stresses that "this invite is non-transferable and only admits one". It is unclear how many residents will receive the invite and if attendees will get a closer look at Apple Park than the currently used visitor's center.
