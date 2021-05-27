Apple has added new features to its Developer Forums ahead of WWDC 21, which begins on June 7.

In a developer news post Apple stated:

The Apple Developer Forums offer a trusted space to find answers, ask questions, and share thoughts on a variety of code-level topics with fellow developers and Apple engineers. New features now make it even easier to keep track of activity, search for content, post replies, and more.

The changes are:

Post comments on questions or answers to provide context or ask for clarification.

Search for content across multiple tags.

Add and manage favorite tags.

Upload images to your question or answer to provide supporting visual details.

See tag descriptions when choosing tags for your question so you can quickly select the most appropriate ones.

Subscribe to RSS feeds for tags you're interested in.

See your authored and watched content, favorite tags, and trending tags on the newly designed home page.

Apple announced its all-online WWDC conference in March and recently confirmed the schedule for the week, starting with its customary June 7 keynote. From that report:

With WWDC21 now just two weeks away Apple has confirmed the schedule for its online developer event. Thinks will kick off June 7 with a 10 a.m. PDT streamed keynote that will likely include the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tons more. The opening keynote is always the highlight of WWDC and it's likely to be a packed one this year. Unlike the rest of the conference, the keynote will be streamed to everyone via YouTube and other platforms.

According to recent rumors that Keynote could include the reveal of Apple's brand new MacBook Pro featuring new Apple silicon and a mini-LED display.