Apple is improving employee benefits to try to attract and retain workers

What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly improving employee benefits.
- Improvements to sick pay apply to both full and part-time employees.
- Part-time employees are now getting vacation days for the first time.
Apple is reportedly improving its employee benefits in an attempt to both attract and retain workers in a market that continues to get more competitive.
According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is now offering 12 paid sick days — a doubling of the previous 6 days that were previously available to employees. Apple is also allowing those days to be used for mental health leave as well as caring for sick family members.
Alongside sick days Apple is now giving part-time workers paid vacation time, offering up to six days per year. Vacation time will also now be available to employees after three years on the job — an improvement over the previous five-year requirement.
Businesses have continued to struggle to recruit workers since the pandemic first began with staff shortages affecting all manner of industries with tech being far from the only one affected. However, companies like Apple are now working to ensure that they are an attractive proposition to the best workers at a time where demand is high.
Apple's employee benefits now include up to six weeks of paid parental leave while those who are part-time workers will now get discounted childcare, too.
Apple's new worker benefits will kick in from April 4 so are still a couple of months away from being brought into effect.
