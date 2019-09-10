If you pause the video at just the right moment, it will show a random message with a string of random numbers.

If you watch the above Apple event supercut video, you might notice a peculiar frame at 1:25. What looks like a fun jab at Microsoft's "Blue Screen of Death" is also a fun Easter egg for diehard Apple fans.

This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of Easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video.

And those numbers? It's a hidden message. If you translate the string of binary, it reads: "So you took the time to translate this? We love you." Cheeky.

The message appears as Apple is comparing the new 10.2-inch iPad to the best-selling Windows PC laptop. You can bet that's not a coincidence.

Check out the video for yourself. And don't forget to catch up on everything Apple announced at its 2019 September event.