Apple Store employees may have to get tested more for COVID-19.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is planning to increase COVID-19 testing for all Apple Store employees, regardless of vaccination status, to twice per week. This comes as Apple is considering the removal of its mark requirement for employees working in its retail locations.

The company made the announcement about increased testing in a memo to its retail staff in the United States on Tuesday. Apple said that it hopes to keep its eased protocols in place for employees and customers "for the foreseeable future."

"Based on what we've learned from our testing pilot, everyone will now be required to self-test twice per week, regardless of vaccination status," the company said in the memo. "In addition, if you were submitting your test results for verification, you're no longer required to do so." Apple also said in the memo that it is reconsidering the mask requirement for employees and that an update will be shared soon. "At this point, team members should continue to wear a face mask in store," according to the memo. The company is "currently reviewing our face mask guidance for team members." Apple, based in Cupertino, California, told employees that while it may need to adjust the protocols again in the future, the company is "hopeful that case numbers remain low and these protocols will be in effect for the foreseeable future."

Apple is been slowly rolling back its COVID-19 precautions as cases continue to drop sharply around the country. It has, however, increased restrictions as cases rose in the past. Hopefully, it won't be forced to do so again.