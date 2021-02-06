Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry

Apple has vastly improved its offer of credit towards a purchase made to developers who took part in the Universal App Quick Start Program.

As noted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter:

After reading developer feedback, Apple has reconsidered its return details for the Universal App Quick Start Program / Developer Transition Kit. A welcome change that I expect should make everybody happy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/75KmDdBFjE — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 6, 2021

The move comes following a fairly substantial outcry from developers on the program, who were initially only offered $200 credit that had to be used against the purchase of an M1 Mac. From the original offer:

In appreciation of your participation in the program and to help with your continued development of Universal apps, you'll receive a one-time use code for 200 USD to use toward the purchase of a Mac with M1, upon confirmed return of the DTK. Until your program membership expires one year after your membership start date, you'll have continued access to other program benefits such as Technical Support incidents and private discussion forums.

This offer rang hollow to many develoers who had been using the DTK as a platform to develop Apple silicon apps prior to the release of the M1 Mac lineup. As Steve noted earlier this week, the announcement from Apple cam three months after the release of M1 Macs, and four months "past the sharp rise in DTK reliability issues":

Apple waited until three months past the announcement of M1 Macs, and four months past the sharp rise in DTK reliability issues, to announce a time-limited token credit towards an M1 machine that you either had already bought by now, or had decided you weren't going to buy

Apple seems to have recognized that developers who were part of the program have likely already made an M1 Mac purchase or decided to wait on the next generation of chips, expected later this year. The increased financial value, time-limit, and the fact the voucher can be used for any Apple product will certainly be a welcome improvement on the original offer.