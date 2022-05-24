Apple intensifies COVID-19 protocols for WWDC 2022 attendees

Apple is tightening its COVID-19 protocols for those who are traveling to Apple Park to attend WWDC 2022 in person.

Spotted by MacRumors, the company has sent in-person attendees updated guidance about its safety procedures regarding COVID-19. According to the new requirements, attendees will need a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 antigen test the day before the keynote. Apple is now also requiring attendees to wear an N95 mask when they are indoors at Apple Park.

Saw the updated WWDC email that you need a negative FDA-approved COVID antigen test the day before and N95 masks are required indoors (yay)! Does that just mean I can bring some rapid tests in my luggage? — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) May 24, 2022

The new requirements are heightened from Apple's previous plan, which only required a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event and made masks optional.

In order to help ensure the health of everyone at Apple Park, attendees must follow Apple's health and safety protocols, which also take into account the latest requirements and guidance from public health authorities regarding COVID-19. This includes providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event. Masks are currently optional. We'll provide details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.

Apple is certainly increasing its COVID-19 protocols in response to rising cases across the United States. The company has also reinstated its mask requirement for employees at its retail locations. Customers, however, are not currently required to wear a mask when visiting an Apple Store.