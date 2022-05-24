Apple intensifies COVID-19 protocols for WWDC 2022 attendees

What you need to know
- Apple is tightening its COVID-19 protocols for in-person WWDC 2022 attendees.
- Attendees now need a negative COVID-19 test a day before the keynote.
- They must also wear an N95 mask while indoors.
Apple is tightening its COVID-19 protocols for those who are traveling to Apple Park to attend WWDC 2022 in person.
Spotted by MacRumors, the company has sent in-person attendees updated guidance about its safety procedures regarding COVID-19. According to the new requirements, attendees will need a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 antigen test the day before the keynote. Apple is now also requiring attendees to wear an N95 mask when they are indoors at Apple Park.
The new requirements are heightened from Apple's previous plan, which only required a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event and made masks optional.
In order to help ensure the health of everyone at Apple Park, attendees must follow Apple's health and safety protocols, which also take into account the latest requirements and guidance from public health authorities regarding COVID-19. This includes providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event. Masks are currently optional. We'll provide details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.
Apple is certainly increasing its COVID-19 protocols in response to rising cases across the United States. The company has also reinstated its mask requirement for employees at its retail locations. Customers, however, are not currently required to wear a mask when visiting an Apple Store.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Review: Multi-device charging has never looked so good with this power bank
Take the Excitrus Power Bank along when you have a lot of devices on-hand and not enough juice. This battery pack can charge four devices at once, including a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a MacBook.
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.