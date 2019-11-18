Apple has updated the long-running WWDC app to the new Apple Developer App, adding new features and content for developers around the world.

The WWDC app was originally intended for attendees of Apple's yearly Worldwide Developer Conference to have all the resources they need for the weeklong event in the palm of their hand. Over the years, Apple has continued to add new news, videos, and other content to the app, regardless of if it had to do directly with WWDC. Therefore, Apple has decided that the app warrants a new name and some new features.