What you need to know
- The WWDC app is now the Apple Developer App.
- New features include the ability to enroll in the Apple Developer Program.
- The app will continue to serve as the app for attendees of WWDC.
Apple has updated the long-running WWDC app to the new Apple Developer App, adding new features and content for developers around the world.
The WWDC app was originally intended for attendees of Apple's yearly Worldwide Developer Conference to have all the resources they need for the weeklong event in the palm of their hand. Over the years, Apple has continued to add new news, videos, and other content to the app, regardless of if it had to do directly with WWDC. Therefore, Apple has decided that the app warrants a new name and some new features.
"Starting today, the WWDC app is now the Apple Developer app and delivers in-depth information from Apple experts all year round. Stay up to date with the latest developer news, informative videos, WWDC content, and more.
Developers in the U.S. can also use the app to conveniently enroll in the Apple Developer Program on iPhone or iPad, with enrollment in additional countries and regions becoming available over time. And since membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, keeping your account active is easy."
The biggest update is that you can now use the app to enroll in and manage your account for the Apple Developer Program. Apple says that it will update the app throughout the year with news, developer stories, and educational videos.
It will also continue to serve as the go-to app for WWDC, allowing users to keep tabs on the schedule, sign up for labs, and watch live streams of sessions held. You'll also have access to the full back catalog of content from previous conferences.
Welcome to Apple Developer: the primary destination for Apple developers and designers. Apple Developer is your source for developer news, educational content, the WWDC experience, and more, so you can stay up to date on the latest technical and community information.
• Browse news, developer stories, and informative videos.
• Catch up on videos from past events and download them to watch offline.
• During WWDC, access the conference schedule, sign up for labs, and watch session live streams.
You can download the Apple Developer App on the App Store today.
