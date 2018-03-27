Alongside a new iPad and new education-focused software and initiatives, Apple has also rolled out a set of new colors for its cases and covers for iPhones and iPads. While not as extensive as the new Apple Watch bands, it's still a nice injection of spring color to the iPhone and iPad accessories lineup.

iPhone

Apple introduced new colors to its cases for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. These new colors are bright and ready for spring, even if the weather near you remains non-compliant.

First, we have the silicone cases for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These cases are now available in the following colors: Red Raspberry, Lemonade, and Denim.

Then there are the leather cases for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These cases added four new color options: Bright Orange, Spring Yellow, Electric Blue, and Soft Pink.

Moving over to the iPhone X, its leather case has added Spring Yellow, Bright Orange, Electric Blue, and Soft Pink to the lineup, while the latter two colors can also now be found for the iPhone X Leather Folio case.

iPad

Apple also introduced some new colors for existing iPad Pro accessories, though they focus mostly on the accessories for the 10.5-inch model. Like the new iPhone accessories, these new color options are meant to help get you in the mood for spring.

The standard Smart Cover for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro now comes in both Red Raspberry and Lemonade. The Leather Smart Cover, on the other hand, now comes in Electric Blue and Soft Pink.

The Leather Sleeve, which holds both your iPad Pro and your Apple Pencil, also received new Electric Blue and Soft Pink color options.

Finally, Apple also brought its Electric Blue and Soft Pink colors to its Apple Pencil Case.

All of these new colors of accessories are available to order right now, with the fastest deliveries set to arrive on Thursday, March 29. It appears that these new colors will be available in Apple Stores beginning this Friday, March 30.