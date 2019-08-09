What you need to know Apple has released a new version of its USB-C Digital AV Multiport dongle.

The new dongle adds support for HDMI 2.0.

You can buy the new dongle now for $69.

Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport dongle has quietly been updated with several improvements, including support for 4K at 60Hz. The dongle features ports for HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C, all three of which can be used simultaneously. Apple released a document, via 9to5Mac, comparing the newest model (A2119) to the outgoing version (A1621).

It supports HDMI 2.0 at these resolutions and refresh rate when used with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later or iOS 12.4 or later. It also supports HDR video in HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats when connected to a compatible playback device and display, TV, or projector.

You can connect your device and drive video through the HDMI port up to 1080p at 60Hz, 38240 x 2160 at 30Hz, and 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. The latter of which is only supported by a handful of devices, Apple said: 15-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2017 or later

Retina iMac introduced in 2017 or later

iMac Pro

iPad Pro Apple's previous dongle only supported 4K at 30Hz and 1080p at 60Hz. Otherwise, the functionality of the USB-A and USB-C ports remain the same. In its support document, Apple notes that the updated dongle isn't compatible with the Apple USB SuperDrive model manufactured before fall 2010 or the G-Technology G-Drive mobile USB 3.0 Hard Drive.

