Apple has reportedly joined more than 60 companies calling for a halt to transgender laws in Texas being enacted by governor Greg Abbot.

From Axios:

More than 60 companies, including some of the largest firms in tech and finance, are calling on Texas governor Greg Abbott to abandon an executive order that equates gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children with child abuse. Driving the news: Apple, Google, Meta, Johnson & Johnson, Ikea, PayPal, Capital One, Electronic Arts and many more firms signed an ad running in the Friday edition of the Dallas Morning News calling the new order discriminatory.

The ad that Apple has co-signed reportedly says "the recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies" and calls on public leaders in Texas and the wider United States to "abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy", stating the move was not only wrong but "has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families, and our work."

CEO Tim Cook also tweeted seperately in defiance of such laws in general stating: