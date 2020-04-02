In an effort to help those who are food insecure in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has joined forces with Laurene Powell Jobs, Leonardo Dicaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bezos to launch America's Food Fund.

"The goal of America's Food Fund — launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, along with the Ford Foundation — is to help ensure that all people have reliable access to food."

Laurene Powell Jobs says that job losses and schools being closed are leading to many families wondering how to put food on the table and that America's Food Fund will help solve that problem.

"We are in the midst of a national emergency, and it is vital we prioritize the most urgent needs. With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure Americans aren't going hungry is of the utmost urgency. America's Food Fund supports excellent programs that are prepared to aid in the crisis now."

America's Food Fund will fundraise money to be donated to two nonprofit organizations - the World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Tim Cook says that both organizations do "heroic work", and that it is important that we support one another during a time when people are struggling to have the essentials.

"No one can be well if they're not well fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials that they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives. World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do heroic work, and if there is any lesson in this time that we must spend apart, it's that we are stronger and more resilient when we support one another."

If you'd like to donate to America's Food Fund, you can do so on GoFundMe.