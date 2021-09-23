What you need to know
- Apple has kicked off a new YouTube documentary series all about the originals of successful songs.
- Spark episode one is available now, featuring "Mexican American singer-songwriter and visionary indie artist, Cuco."
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture's biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
Episode one features "Mexican American singer-songwriter and visionary indie artist, Cuco" and runs for almost eight minutes. You can check it out below — and it might be an idea to bust out the headphones!
The Spark is an Apple documentary series exploring the origin stories of some of culture's biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them.
In Episode One, we follow Mexican American singer-songwriter and visionary indie artist, Cuco. A deep dive into how he brings a song to life from first note, to final lyric, Cuco explains how Under the Sun took him over a year to finish. A song that explores magical realism, Under the Sun is an ode to Cuco's roots.
Apple also links out to Under the Sun on Apple Music — you can listen for yourself right now, too.
Apple's relationship with music is a long and storied one and this latest series is yet another example of that. I expect Apple to introduce a few of us to some new music thanks to this series alone!
The new series arrives on the eve of the iPhone 13 series going on sale. The new iPhone 13 mini could be the best iPhone for listening to music thanks to its small size — it's almost like a flashy iPod! Thoughts?
