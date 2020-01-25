What you need to know
- Apple has killed The Apple Archive after just 10 days.
- It's creator, Sam Henri Gold was buried in Vimeo copyright strikes from Apple over its videos.
- Thankfully, lots of press photos and some of the odds and ends are still around (for now).
The Apple Archive, a stunning, unofficial tribute to Apple history has been buried under copyright strikes over its video content.
Just last week, Sam Henri Gold launched the Apple Archive, dedicated to the unsung studio designers, copywriters, and producers who have created some of Apple's most iconic videos and photos over the last four decades.
The site also features a lot of really cool, unseen photos from marketing campaigns and more.
Sadly, however, it seems as though Apple has cottoned on to his venture after Sam was hit with a swathe of copyright strikes through Vimeo from Apple Inc.
Cool pic.twitter.com/rfk26GrxRU— Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) January 25, 2020
Emails from Vimeo notified him that videos were being removed over copyright infringement and that the takedown notices were submitted by Apple. As mentioned in the title, Sam received hundreds of emails to this effect, however, Vimeo will only allow three unresolved copyright strikes on an account before its disabled, so it looks like all of the video content from The Apple Archive is no more.
never mind, it’s dead. was a hell of a week and three days, guys— Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) January 25, 2020
As mentioned, there is still plenty of other content, such as unseen marketing shots and odds and ends photos, but this is still a really sad development. Whilst this prospect was always on the cards, it seems a shame that much of the work put into the project has now gone to waste. Still, it was fun while it lasted.
You can check out the remaining content on The Apple Archive here!
Vine is back, tell your friends and try not to drop your croissant
The long-awaited successor to Vine, Byte, is now available on iOS and Android!
Sonos CEO responds to backlash, will continue to update legacy products
Sonos recently announced that a bunch of its older products will no longer receive updates come May 2020. That ruffled a lot of feathers, and now Sonos’ CEO has issued another statement to set things straight.
Apple launches shiny new Jobs At Apple page
Apple has overhauled its Jobs At Apple page to give it a brand new, striking look complete with colorful Apple logos and new feature sections!
Your new iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector