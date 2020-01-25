The Apple Archive, a stunning, unofficial tribute to Apple history has been buried under copyright strikes over its video content.

Just last week, Sam Henri Gold launched the Apple Archive, dedicated to the unsung studio designers, copywriters, and producers who have created some of Apple's most iconic videos and photos over the last four decades.

The site also features a lot of really cool, unseen photos from marketing campaigns and more.

Sadly, however, it seems as though Apple has cottoned on to his venture after Sam was hit with a swathe of copyright strikes through Vimeo from Apple Inc.

Emails from Vimeo notified him that videos were being removed over copyright infringement and that the takedown notices were submitted by Apple. As mentioned in the title, Sam received hundreds of emails to this effect, however, Vimeo will only allow three unresolved copyright strikes on an account before its disabled, so it looks like all of the video content from The Apple Archive is no more.

never mind, it’s dead. was a hell of a week and three days, guys — Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) January 25, 2020

As mentioned, there is still plenty of other content, such as unseen marketing shots and odds and ends photos, but this is still a really sad development. Whilst this prospect was always on the cards, it seems a shame that much of the work put into the project has now gone to waste. Still, it was fun while it lasted.

You can check out the remaining content on The Apple Archive here!