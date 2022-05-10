Apple has today announced the end of the iPod Touch.

In a press release the company stated:

Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one's music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple's product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music.

Apple's Greg Joswiak, SVP of worldwide marketing said "Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."

While stocks last the iPod Touch will remain available to buy, however, it's clear from Apple's release today that the iPod is done as a produc, with Apple focusing instead on the integration of music into products like its best iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple announced the first iPod back in 2001, described at the time as "1,000 songs in your pocket." It went on to become one of the company's most-successful products, and when through a huge number of iterations including the classic, the nano, the shuffle, and the mini, as the well as the Touch, which Apple last refreshed in 2019.