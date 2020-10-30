Apple launches AirPods Pro Service Program to address sound issues

Apple has officially launched a service program to address sound issues that have been commonly reported by AirPods Pro owners. According to the company, a small percentage of customers who purchased the wireless headphones before October 2020 have experienced various issues that may require replacement.

Apple has listed the following issues that would qualify your headphones to be covered under the program:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

The fix for the issue is quite simple. Apple, or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, will replace the AirPod that is experiencing the sound degradation. If both the left and right AirPod have the problem, both AirPods will be replaced. Replacements will come with no charge to the customer.

Choose one of the service options below to have your AirPods Pro serviced. Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.

For those who want to take advantage of the AirPods Pro Service Program, you can either contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider, schedule service at an Apple Store, or contact Apple Support to get started. The company notes that this issue only affects AirPods Pro and that the program does not extend its original warranty.

Bloomber's Mark Gurman notes that in order to get the AirPods serviced they must get into the hands of a technician, and there is currently no way to ship the AirPods in order to be serviced.

There is no serial number database for impacted units so in order to get a replacement, you have to actually take them into a store for inspection. You can't ship them either (yet?) Then they will determine if they need to swap them out. pic.twitter.com/3aee8RBest — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 30, 2020