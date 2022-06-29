If you've ever explored the Apple Support website with a question, you've likely stumbled upon the forums where members of the Apple community have lent a helping hand to someone else that also solved your issue.

Today, Apple announced the Community+ program, a new initiative where the top members of the community will be elevated to a new level of contributor on the Apple Support forums.

In the Apple Support Community, we recognize when a member's positive attitude, expertise, and curiosity to explore new solutions make a big impact in our community. That's why we created the global Apple Community+ program to honor and celebrate these members! Each year, we invite a small group of contributors from the highest levels of the community to join the program. It's our way to say thank you and show our appreciation.

Apple says that members of the Community+ program will receive "access to special perks, white-glove experiences, and more."

Apple Community+ program members share useful insights and endless knowledge, make everyone feel welcome, and inspire others through thoughtful collaboration—that deserves celebrating. That's why we happily give these members access to special perks, white-glove experiences, and more. To keep the program offerings fresh and unique, invitations are limited.

The company says that those who will be invited into the program will be "high-level community members who embody the qualities that make our space warm and welcoming."

Participation in the Apple Community+ program is by invitation only. We look for shining stars—high-level community members who embody the qualities that make our space warm and welcoming. They're engaged and active in the community. They share quality content and helpful answers to build their reputation. And most importantly, they're role models whose character motivates others and elevates our community.

So, how do you get invited into the Community+ program? Be a great member of the Apple Support community and cross your fingers!