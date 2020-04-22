Apple has rolled out its App Store promotion in celebration of Earth Day, and this year it's helping to connect users with nature while at home.

Apple's preview page states:

To care for the Earth, first you must connect with it – and that's something you can do even when you're not able to wander into the wild. Here are two ways to explore nature near and far while staying at home.

Explore your garden With newly formed daily routines, it can be all too easy to miss what's right in front of you – the beauty of a springtime blossom or fragility of a newly emerged butterfly.

Venture out into your garden, however, and a new world of flora and fauna is waiting to be explored. Take Seek by iNaturalist with you, and you might even understand what you're looking at.

Using your device's camera, the app identifies all manner of trees, plants, and animals – and tells you about their lives and histories.

It's an easy way to reacquaint yourself with the life around you – and discover the wonder that's always been there.