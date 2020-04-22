What you need to know
- Apple has launched its Earth Day App Store promotion.
- It's promoting apps that help you connect with nature whilst you're at home.
- There are games, educational apps, and more.
Apple has rolled out its App Store promotion in celebration of Earth Day, and this year it's helping to connect users with nature while at home.
Apple's preview page states:
To care for the Earth, first you must connect with it – and that's something you can do even when you're not able to wander into the wild. Here are two ways to explore nature near and far while staying at home.
Explore your garden With newly formed daily routines, it can be all too easy to miss what's right in front of you – the beauty of a springtime blossom or fragility of a newly emerged butterfly.
Venture out into your garden, however, and a new world of flora and fauna is waiting to be explored. Take Seek by iNaturalist with you, and you might even understand what you're looking at.
Using your device's camera, the app identifies all manner of trees, plants, and animals – and tells you about their lives and histories.
It's an easy way to reacquaint yourself with the life around you – and discover the wonder that's always been there.
Apple is also highlighting apps such as The Explorers:
Through gorgeous images from all corners of the globe – the crystal-blue waters of the Marquesas to the rolling dunes of the Kalahari Desert – the app is all about showing off the wonders of the world in the highest resolution possible (stunning 4K HDR for newer iPhone and iPad models).
The developer's rallying cry is: "Know better to protect better." We couldn't agree more.
On the App Store homepage, there are also promotions for search app Ecosia, which plants a tree each time you search for something, apps to teach your children about the planet, explore the deep blue sea, and more. The Game of the Day is puzzle game Perfect Earth: Adventures.
