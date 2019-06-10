Apple has released a new color collection for its Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones lineup. It's called the Club Collection and it's so 2019. Main colors are red, yellow, navy, and white and they're perfect for your Instagram selfies.
Chase your bliss
Beats Solo3: Club Collection
The yoga pants of Beats headphones
If you've been eying the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for a while, but found the colors to be ... meh. Take a look at the bold new hotness the Club Collection is showing off instead.
Though the new Club Collection has the latest style, it's still sporting last year's W1 chip. We won't hold that against anyone though, the main difference between the W1 and H1 chips is support for voice-activated Siri and that just doesn't seem like it would be a good experience with on-ear headphones.
The new lineup of Solo3 Wireless Headphones have the same specs as the standard model, with up to 40 hours of playtime before needing a recharge. Five minutes of charge juices you up for a whole three hours.
As part of a larger campaign, Beats teamed up with YouTube influencers from Kyra TV's NAYVA, a show with a fashion focus. On June 18, the women of NAYVA will show off all four colors of the new Beats Solo3 Club Collection. When you see the bright colors of the Club Collection and you see the brand that NAYVA sets, the collaboration make so very much sense.
Beats partnered with Kyra TV's NAYVA, a female-led fashion and beauty show hosted by four of YouTube's next generation of content creators, to create a full-length episode centered around a styling challenge. Through expression of individual spirit and experimentation with the latest trends, each of the girls embody the energy of the new Beats collection: If it makes you happy, wear it. Throughout the episode, the girls curate unique, streetwear-inspired looks while incorporating the new colorways from The Club Collection. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 18th on Kyra TV's YouTube channel.
The Club Collection is available to order from Apple's Retail Store today and will be in stores on June 12.
