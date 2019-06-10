Apple has released a new color collection for its Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones lineup. It's called the Club Collection and it's so 2019. Main colors are red, yellow, navy, and white and they're perfect for your Instagram selfies.

If you've been eying the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for a while, but found the colors to be ... meh. Take a look at the bold new hotness the Club Collection is showing off instead.

Though the new Club Collection has the latest style, it's still sporting last year's W1 chip. We won't hold that against anyone though, the main difference between the W1 and H1 chips is support for voice-activated Siri and that just doesn't seem like it would be a good experience with on-ear headphones.

The new lineup of Solo3 Wireless Headphones have the same specs as the standard model, with up to 40 hours of playtime before needing a recharge. Five minutes of charge juices you up for a whole three hours.