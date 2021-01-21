Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and Apple has put together a gift guide to help you find the perfect gift for that special person in your life.

The guide includes all of the usual suspects you would expect to find on a gift guide of Apple's: iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Apple TV.

However, this year's gift guide has a little twist. A drop-down menu at the top of the site lets you choose a custom gift guide for those interested in: