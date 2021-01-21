Apple Valentines Day Gift GuideSource: Apple

  • Apple has launched its Valentine's Day gift guide for 2021.

Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and Apple has put together a gift guide to help you find the perfect gift for that special person in your life.

The guide includes all of the usual suspects you would expect to find on a gift guide of Apple's: iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Apple TV.

However, this year's gift guide has a little twist. A drop-down menu at the top of the site lets you choose a custom gift guide for those interested in:

  • Apple
  • Photography
  • Music
  • Health
  • Creativity
  • Entertainment

iPad Air 4 all colorsSource: Apple

Choosing the photography category, for example, will show off products like drones, vlogging, and videography equipment. Choosing something like health will recommend products like AirPods, Beats, a yoga mat, and a smart water bottle.

The guide also highlights Apple's shopping services like its online chat, free delivery, free personal engraving, and online sessions for those who want to get acquainted with their new gift.

Check out the new Valentine's Day gift guide on Apple's website.

