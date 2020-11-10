The guide, as of today, is available in the United States and a small number of other countries. The guide features a wide range of Apple's product lineup for 2020, including the new iPhone 12 , Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple Watch SE , and the new Apple silicon-based Macs.

According to the report, Apple's language for the gift guide encourages would-be gift buyers to purchase early to ensure that they receive their gifts in time for the holidays. Ship times are understandably something of a concern as Apple works to meet holiday consumer demand during the pandemic.

Apple's tagline this year is "Give something wonderful" and the landing page features a red banner at the top encouraging customers to "Shop early to get all your gifts in time for the holidays." The last bit likely referring to longer shipping times amid the pandemic (especially the closer we get to December).

While the products featured in the holiday gift guide aren't discounted, 9to5Mac notes that Apple does usually offer an Apple Gift Card as a bonus during Black Friday. That has not yet been announced for this year though.

Apple will often do some sort of Black Friday promotion, but it's usually something more along the lines of getting an Apple Gift Card with a purchase rather than an upfront discount.

Those who purchase a product from Apple can now also enjoy an extended holiday return policy. For eligible products that customers receive between November 10, 2020, and December 25, 2020, you can initiate a return for the product until January 8, 2021.

You can check this year's holiday gift guide on the Apple Store website.