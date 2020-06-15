Today, Apple launched its latest Back to School promotion to offer deep discounts and some freebies to students looking to buy their first or next Mac or iPad.

In a shift from previous years where Apple used to offer a free iPod Touch with the purchase of a Mac, the company is now offering students a free pair of AirPods when they buy a Mac or iPad. Students even have the option to upgrade to AirPods Pro but are required to pay for the difference in price between the two models.

On top of the free pair of AirPods, students are offered educational pricing on their new Mac or iPad which saves them a bit more money. Apple is also offering discounts on accessories for the Mac and iPad as well as 20% off AppleCare+ for both products.

"Shop for a Mac or iPad with education pricing and get AirPods on us. You can even upgrade to AirPods Pro. Enjoy discounts on accessories and save 20 percent on AppleCare+."

Students also get a free year of AppleTV+ included with their purchase of a Mac or iPad. After the first year, students pay $4.99 per month for access. The company also notes that students can receive three months of Apple Music free if they are a new subscriber. After the three months, student pay a reduced rate of $4.99 per month for the service.

This year's Back to School promotion definitely got an upgrade with Apple switching to offering free AirPods. It is almost sure to be a hit with students.

Appl has also introduced additional tools and resources with Quick Guides for Learning with Apple as part of its Learning from Home website to help parents and students get ready for a new school year in a remote capacity.