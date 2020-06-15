What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Back to School promotion.
- The event offers student education pricing and free AirPods with a Mac or iPad purchase.
- You can also get 20% off AppleCare+ and discounts on accessories.
Today, Apple launched its latest Back to School promotion to offer deep discounts and some freebies to students looking to buy their first or next Mac or iPad.
In a shift from previous years where Apple used to offer a free iPod Touch with the purchase of a Mac, the company is now offering students a free pair of AirPods when they buy a Mac or iPad. Students even have the option to upgrade to AirPods Pro but are required to pay for the difference in price between the two models.
On top of the free pair of AirPods, students are offered educational pricing on their new Mac or iPad which saves them a bit more money. Apple is also offering discounts on accessories for the Mac and iPad as well as 20% off AppleCare+ for both products.
"Shop for a Mac or iPad with education pricing and get AirPods on us. You can even upgrade to AirPods Pro. Enjoy discounts on accessories and save 20 percent on AppleCare+."
Students also get a free year of AppleTV+ included with their purchase of a Mac or iPad. After the first year, students pay $4.99 per month for access. The company also notes that students can receive three months of Apple Music free if they are a new subscriber. After the three months, student pay a reduced rate of $4.99 per month for the service.
This year's Back to School promotion definitely got an upgrade with Apple switching to offering free AirPods. It is almost sure to be a hit with students.
Appl has also introduced additional tools and resources with Quick Guides for Learning with Apple as part of its Learning from Home website to help parents and students get ready for a new school year in a remote capacity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Mosquitoes suck! Here's how to keep them away this season.
Nothing ruins a backyard party faster than a swarm of mosquitoes. Defend yourself and your property against pests with these mosquito deterrents.