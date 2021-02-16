In a press release, Apple has announced the launch of the company's inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers. The first camp will include companies from thirteen different apps.

In 2019, Apple held its first-ever Entrepreneur Camp, an immersive tech lab for app-driven companies founded and led by developers from underrepresented backgrounds, with a class of women founders and developers. Program participants have gone on to secure major funding rounds, garner numerous awards and accolades, and significantly expand both their teams and app users worldwide.

The program will pair the companies up with different experts and leaders at Apple in order to help take their apps to new heights for their users.