You're going to have double the challenges to complete this month.

For the month of February, Apple is hosting two Apple Watch Activity Challenges. Anyone with an Apple Watch can complete the challenges and earn the rewards and bragging rights that come with them. The first challenge will celebrate Lunar New Year and the second will celebrate Black History Month.

For the Lunar New Year challenge, Apple Watch owners will be tasked with completing any workout for 20 minutes between February 1 and February 15. So, from a walk to a run to a biking session, pick the workout of your choice and knock this one out. It's currently unclear if this challenge is worldwide or only in the countries where Lunar New Year is celebrated.

To celebrate Black History Month, Apple is hosting the Unity Challenge. This challenge will require Apple Watch users to close their Move ring seven days in a row during the month of February. This one is expected to be a worldwide challenge and is occurring as the company celebrates Black History Month across its products and services.

Apple Watch owners should have seen a notification alerting them about both challenges on their Apple Watch a couple of days ago.