The Leather Sleeve with MagSafe allows iPhone 12 owners to use their phone without a case and then carry it around while enjoying full protection around the device. It also includes a cutout to see the time and a slot for a credit card. It also works with the MagSafe Charger to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 while keeping it in the Leather Sleeve.

Here's how Apple describes the new sleeve for those interested in purchasing one for their new iPhone 12 model:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there's a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go. When it's time to charge, just snap on your MagSafe charger and a fast wireless charge begins on contact. This sleeve is made with high-quality, supple leather to protect your iPhone. Leather is a natural material and like a fine leather belt, it may show creases, marks, or a patina over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints.

You can purchase the Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max for the Apple Store website now.